2 wounded in shooting at Shively nightclub

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are being treated after a shooting outside a nightclub in Shively early Monday.

Sgt. Patrick Allen, spokesperson for the Shively Police Department, said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Xclusive, located at 3608 7th Street Road.

Allen said the injuries to the victims are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).

