2-year-old boy dies after being found in Okolona pool; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child found unresponsive in a home’s swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were called to assist EMS after the 2-year-old boy was found in the pool around 3:30 p.m., LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

The boy was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where he died.

No other information was provided.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

