2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers were called to assist EMS after the 2-year-old boy was discovered in the pool around 3:30 p.m., LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

The boy was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was provided at this time.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit will be handling the investigation.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

