25,000 Louisville families can get help paying their heating bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those who need help to make ends meet, there is no such thing as normal, and the COVID pandemic has shown many that hardship can hit at any time.

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (LIHEAP) is offering funding ranging from $50 to $200 to help families avoid the hardships of the cold. The money will be available until Dec. 10, or until all of the funds have been used.

Nearly 25,000 families apply for LIHEAP assistance each year, but the office has reported that the number and diversity of families in need has increased since the start of the pandemic.

Applicants must live in Jefferson County and have a household income that is at or below 150% of the federal poverty line. A single-family household’s monthly income cannot exceed $1,610, and a family of eight cannot earn more than $5,583 per month.

The income is calculated using the family’s earnings from the previous month.

Families who come to Brandon O’Neal, LIHEAP’s supervisor, frequently have to choose between paying their bills and buying food. He said for some, this is a new process because of COVID.

“At one time during the pandemic a young lady came in who had never been laid off before,” O’Neal said. “The fact that we were able to assist her and I’m thankful that we were able to help her, in spite of the stigma behind receiving assistance.”

Applicants must provide the following documentation to apply: social security or a green card, proof of income or non-income, and their most recent heating bill.

To apply, appointments must be made in advance. Drop off applications and documentation in a drop box at the following sites:

South Central Neighborhood Place located at 4255 Hazelwood Avenue, 40215

Neighborhood Place Ujima located at 3610 Bohne Avenue, 40211

Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place located at 1411 Algonquin Parkway, 40210

Newburg Community Center located at 4810 Exeter Avenue, 40218

Cane Run Neighborhood Place, located at 3410 Lees Lane, 40216

Northwest Neighborhood Place, Academy of Shawnee, located at 4018 W. Market St, 40212

Metro Police 8th Division lobby at 2927 Goose Creek Rd., 40241 (Drop Box Only)

Those who are unable to drop off the documentation on the day of their appointment will have to reschedule your appointment.

A LIHEAP staff member will call the applicant within 72 hours to let them know the status of their application.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

