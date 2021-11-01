Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Cards Clark out for season

UofL defensive back Kei'Trel Clark
UofL defensive back Kei'Trel Clark(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL defensive back Kei-Trel Clark is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Cards 28-13 loss at N.C. State on Saturday night.

“On a tackle ended up getting rolled and we had an MRI done and it looks like he’s gonna have to have surgery, so he’ll be out, probably for the remainder of the season, which is a tough blow for us, honestly one of our better players on that side of the ball,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Obviously I feel certain, just like the other guys, Monte (Montgomery) and Braden (Smith) that had the surgery, they’re on the mend now and he’ll be in that same boat, but just an unfortunate loss.”

The Cards lost Montgomery, a linebacker, in the Central Florida game, and Smith, a receiver, in the Florida State game.

Clark is the top defensive back on the roster and drew the opponent’s top receiver each week.

“It’s big, obviously he’s an All-ACC performer, and you know we count on him a lot,” Satterfield said. “He’s played the most out there at corner. You feel good when he’s out there. He makes plays. I think he may be leading the ACC in passes defended. I know he’s one of the top interceptions guys in the ACC, and you know it’s a big loss on that side of the ball.”

Clark leads UofL and is tied for second in the ACC with three interceptions.

UofL (4-4, 2-3 ACC) hosts Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road
Generic Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car...
Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65

Latest News

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 9 recap
Scott Satterfield previews Notre Dame game
NC State Pulls Away from Cards in Fourth Quarter