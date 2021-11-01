Cards Clark out for season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL defensive back Kei-Trel Clark is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Cards 28-13 loss at N.C. State on Saturday night.

“On a tackle ended up getting rolled and we had an MRI done and it looks like he’s gonna have to have surgery, so he’ll be out, probably for the remainder of the season, which is a tough blow for us, honestly one of our better players on that side of the ball,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Obviously I feel certain, just like the other guys, Monte (Montgomery) and Braden (Smith) that had the surgery, they’re on the mend now and he’ll be in that same boat, but just an unfortunate loss.”

The Cards lost Montgomery, a linebacker, in the Central Florida game, and Smith, a receiver, in the Florida State game.

Clark is the top defensive back on the roster and drew the opponent’s top receiver each week.

“It’s big, obviously he’s an All-ACC performer, and you know we count on him a lot,” Satterfield said. “He’s played the most out there at corner. You feel good when he’s out there. He makes plays. I think he may be leading the ACC in passes defended. I know he’s one of the top interceptions guys in the ACC, and you know it’s a big loss on that side of the ball.”

Clark leads UofL and is tied for second in the ACC with three interceptions.

UofL (4-4, 2-3 ACC) hosts Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

