Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges. He's accused of hitting a child with his vehicle who was trick-or-treating in College Hill.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police arrested a man for aggravated battery and a second DUI conviction after a child was struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in College Hill.

The police department said around 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were working in the area of Douglas and Broadview when they were alerted by a citizen that someone had been hit by a car. Officers located a four-year-old boy who had been struck by a gray vehicle traveling westbound on Douglas. EMS and fire department personnel responded to treat the child, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the child was trick-or-treating in the area and had gone into the street where he was struck by the vehicle. The child’s mother said the boy will be okay. He was discharged from the hospital with a concussion and some road rash from the accident.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Caleb Leivian, was arrested on the scene after an investigation revealed signs of impairment, police said. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated battery; DUI causing great bodily harm, DUI; 2nd conviction, no proof of insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Dispatch has confirmed that one child has been struck by a car while trick-or-treating Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Douglas and Broadview around 9 p.m. Officials say the child received injures caused by the vehicle but haven’t released the severity of those injuries.

We will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Generic Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers

Latest News

A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear: Cases, positivity rate on downward trend; boosters recommended for eligible Kentuckians
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
Churchill Downs responds to tragic loss of triumphant jockey
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified