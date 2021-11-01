Churchill Downs responds to tragic loss of triumphant jockey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, was identified as the pedestrian struck and killed going westbound on I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway near the 16 mile marker Sunday night.

A two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes, Churchill Downs called Mena one of their “winningest” jockeys in Churchill Downs history in their latest press release.

“This news is absolutely shocking, terrible and heartbreaking,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in the release. “Our team is devastated to learn of Miguel’s passing. He was such a courageous rider who fought to overcome several challenges and adversity. We’ll miss his bright smile. Our deepest condolences are extended to his many friends, fellow riders and family, and our immediate thoughts are with his wife April and his daughters Naelah and Montserrat.”

Born in Lima, Peru, Mena was exposed to the horse racing industry at an early age, with his father Jose a jockey, and his uncle Humberto, a trainer. Mena aspired to be a jockey since he was a child, and started riding horses regularly for Churchill Downs in late 2006, according to the press release.

Since he came to the United States in 2003, Mena has won a total 2,079 races and has mounted in 16,234, earning approximately $72,483,396 in prize money.

Churchill Downs recognized Mena for his 481 wins at the track, ranking him 15th winningest jockey of all time at the track, according to the official statement.

Mena was recognized in February last year and was named winner of the first Randy Romero Pure Courage Award. The award recognizes an active jockey who has overcome adversity.

On July 4, 2020, Mena hit the 2,000-win milestone aboard Royal Commission at Ellis Park, Churchill Downs said.

Mena’s final ride was at Keeneland on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.