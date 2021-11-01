Support Local Businesses
Clock is ticking on another Louisville homeless camp

Louisville begins process of clearing out homeless camp.
Louisville begins process of clearing out homeless camp.(WAVE 3)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville will begin clearing out a homeless camp at the intersection of West Market and Roy Wilkins Avenue.

Residents of the camp were put on notice with signs posted by the city on Monday morning. Crews will be at the camp to clear it out on Thursday.

“As of this morning, we detected four tents in that camp,” Susan Buchino, the Louisville Metro Director for Homeless Services said, “and noticed about five to six people as the posting was happening.”

Only a handful of people, along with a large tent and other makeshift shelters could be found among the belongings shortly after the city delivered the warning.

This homeless camp is on state property under the I-64 ramp and is nearly invisible to most people driving by.

People in the camp have set up barriers around the area to create some privacy.

Three men remaining at the camp declined to comment.

On Thursday, when the time comes for the camp to be cleaned up, people familiar with the process said care has to be taken to make sure an individual’s important belongings do not end up in a dumpster.

”It is very traumatic and upsetting to folks, especially when they fear they’re going to lose all their belongings,” Wayside Christian Mission COO Nina Moseley said. “And people do have a lot of belongings in these camps... I’ve come across a lot of people that we’ve sheltered who have had irreplaceable items such as their mother’s ashes.”

Louisville shelters have beds available. Attempts will be made to find shelter and services for the people in the camp.

