FORECAST: Increasing clouds today; small rain chance overnight

RAIN CHANCES: Trending drier this week as systems look to remain further south

TEMPS: Much cooler this week; lows in the 20s and 30s.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase as the day wears on. Temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon despite the clouds.

Clouds remain overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s. A disturbance rolling by may trigger a few showers tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Isolated showers remain possible early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow as highs top out in the lower 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Trends show drier conditions to end the workweek, as such, rain chances have been lowered. However, colder air still remains in the forecast with highs in the 40s by Wednesday.

