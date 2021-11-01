Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear: Cases, positivity rate on downward trend; boosters recommended for eligible Kentuckians

Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - New cases of COVID-19 from week-to-week is continuing its downward trend in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear said the past week was the sixth-straight week of declining cases and the seventh-straight week of declining positivity rate in Kentucky.

“Our trends are going in the right direction, we just want to continue to beat COVID and to see it spread less here in the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

On Saturday, Kentucky reported 941 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths due to the virus. Sunday’s report was 711 new cases and 12 additional deaths.

The governor said Monday’s report confirmed 568 new cases and 26 additional deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is now 5.03 percent, Beshear confirmed.

In addition, numbers for hospitalizations continue to decrease, with 772 Kentuckians currently hospitalized, 249 patients currently in the ICU and 138 patients currently on a ventilator.

54 of 96 state hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages, which is down from the previous week.

Beshear said while most hospitalizations and cases are from unvaccinated individuals, he stressed for those eligible to get booster shots as cases and hospitalizations are increasing in those vaccinated.

“If you qualify for a booster, and 80 to 90 percent of us do,” Beshear said, “go out and get your booster, go out and schedule it as soon as you can.”

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

