Homicide investigation underway after man is found shot to death on Dumesnil St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found by officers called to the rear of a home in the 2200 block of Dumesnil around 4:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.