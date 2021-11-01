Support Local Businesses
‘If you’re cold, they’re cold’: Veterinarian and shelter worker talk about keeping outdoor animals safe from elements

(KLTV)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperatures start getting colder, it is important to keep in mind the safety of any outside animals you may have.

Dr. Danika Harvey, veterinarian at the Appalachian Animal Hospital, said any sick, young or senior animals should be brought indoors when temperatures start to drop to avoid any risks of hypothermia.

“It’s just the same as if you had a very old person or an infant, you know, they don’t do well in cold temperatures and our animals at our ages don’t handle that well either,” said Harvey.

Large healthy animals, certain animals with thicker fur or those who are bred to withstand colder temperatures are able to stay outside, but it’s important to offer them a well-insulated and covered space.

”Simply put, if you’re cold, they’re cold,” said Minnie Owsley, staff member at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter. “So, when the temperatures start dropping and it starts getting colder out, you know, animals, they’re gonna need fresh water, fresh food, they’re gonna need adequate bedding, adequate shelter, so that they can stay warm from the elements.”

It’s important that your animal has a space that protects them from rain, snow, and wind. Straw or woodchips are great insulators for these spaces since they retain moisture and help to keep things dry.

Dr. Harvey also adds that there are heated food and water bowls online that can prevent your animals’ food or water from freezing.

“There’s a lot that can happen and a lot of it can be prevented if you just take the measures now. Like, it’s starting to get cold now. Instead of waiting until it’s 15 degrees outside, you know, do it now while you still have time to prepare,” said Owsley. “If they’re gonna have to be outside, at least give them a chance.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

