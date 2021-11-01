JCPS student found with gun at Liberty HS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools student who was found with a gun at school on Monday is being “disciplined in accordance with JCPS policies and procedures.”

Principal Stacie Gamble said in a letter to parents that the student, who attends Liberty High School in Newburg, was discovered with the weapon after another student told staff members about it. The student gave the gun up after being found with it.

The student, according to Gamble, did not threaten anyone with the gun, but they are being punished. It is unknown whether criminal charges will be filed.

The principal said she is glad another student felt comfortable telling Liberty faculty members about a possible weapon at the school.

“We always encourage students to ‘see something, say something,’ and I want to commend our student for coming forward and doing just that,” Gamble said. “The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority.”

Liberty High School opened in 1997 as an alternative school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

