Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS student found with gun at Liberty HS

Liberty High School Principal Stacie Gamble said in a letter to parents that a student was...
Liberty High School Principal Stacie Gamble said in a letter to parents that a student was discovered with a weapon after another student told staff members about it on Nov. 1.(JCPS)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools student who was found with a gun at school on Monday is being “disciplined in accordance with JCPS policies and procedures.”

Principal Stacie Gamble said in a letter to parents that the student, who attends Liberty High School in Newburg, was discovered with the weapon after another student told staff members about it. The student gave the gun up after being found with it.

The student, according to Gamble, did not threaten anyone with the gun, but they are being punished. It is unknown whether criminal charges will be filed.

The principal said she is glad another student felt comfortable telling Liberty faculty members about a possible weapon at the school.

“We always encourage students to ‘see something, say something,’ and I want to commend our student for coming forward and doing just that,” Gamble said. “The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority.”

Liberty High School opened in 1997 as an alternative school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road
Generic Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers
A woman was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 when she hit another car...
Wrong way crash seriously injures two people on I-65

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s Nov. 1 COVID Delta variant briefing
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A Moore High School student takes a COVID-19 rapid test in Louisville, KY.
JCPS starts ‘Test to Play’ for student athletics, after school activities