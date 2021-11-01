Kentucky authorities warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning about the danger of deer collisions.

The sheriff’s office in Laurel County says they responded to a half-dozen crashes involving deer just within a few hours Saturday night.

There appeared to be no rhyme or reason for the collisions. They happened on the interstate and on rural roads.

This is the prime time of the year for more collisions because deer are much more active.

“The months of October, November, December, we have shorter daylight hours, we have cooler temperatures, this triggers the breeding season, in the white-tail deer, and they are on the move,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. “When they are on the move, they dart out in the road very frequently.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an “Antler Alert” earlier this month to remind drivers that it’s peak season for highway collisions involving deer and other wildlife on the move.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson tells us the best advice is to expect the unexpected, and slow down, to provide more time to react.

We’re told none of the collisions over the weekend involved injuries, but several of the cars sustained significant damage.

