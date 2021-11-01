Kentucky Education Summit underway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky International Convention Center is currently hosting the Kentucky Education Summit 2021.

The discussion on Monday focused on how to improve Kentucky’s education system and featured a variety of keynote speakers, moderators, and panelists, including Dr. Jason Glass, the Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

“While our schools are too often blamed and shamed for all sorts of issues, what is often untold is how often they are an important and essential ingredient to the American success story,” Glass said.

On Monday, education innovation, new policies, student mental health, and deeper discussions about Kentucky’s education system were also discussed.

