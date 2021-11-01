Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky Education Summit underway in Louisville

The 2021 Kentucky Education Summit will focus on the future of K-12 education in the...
The 2021 Kentucky Education Summit will focus on the future of K-12 education in the Commonwealth.(Kentucky Education Summit)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky International Convention Center is currently hosting the Kentucky Education Summit 2021.

The discussion on Monday focused on how to improve Kentucky’s education system and featured a variety of keynote speakers, moderators, and panelists, including Dr. Jason Glass, the Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

“While our schools are too often blamed and shamed for all sorts of issues, what is often untold is how often they are an important and essential ingredient to the American success story,” Glass said.

On Monday, education innovation, new policies, student mental health, and deeper discussions about Kentucky’s education system were also discussed.

Full details on this year’s summit can be found be clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Generic Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers

Latest News

Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...
Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting
A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has...
2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear: Cases, positivity rate on downward trend; boosters recommended for eligible Kentuckians