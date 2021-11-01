At last! Brent Spence Bridge SB lanes fully reopen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All four southbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge are now open.

So is the on-ramp to southbound I-71 from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati.

The on-ramp to southbound I-71 from Fort Washington Way will open on Wednesday.

BIG NEWS!

ALL SB lanes now OPEN on the Brent Spence Bridge!

That's a big relief to many travleing into NKY.

Our @DrewAmman is breaking down everything you need to know, including when the NB deck could reopen. @FOX19 https://t.co/xQl3apsu6E — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) November 1, 2021

The reopening schedule for the northbound lanes will be announced next week.

The Brent Spence Bridge has been undergoing maintenance since March 1.

The target to complete the work has been Nov. 15, so it looks like that goal might be met.

