At last! Brent Spence Bridge SB lanes fully reopen

The southbound lanes are now open.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All four southbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge are now open.

So is the on-ramp to southbound I-71 from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati.

The on-ramp to southbound I-71 from Fort Washington Way will open on Wednesday.

The reopening schedule for the northbound lanes will be announced next week.

The Brent Spence Bridge has been undergoing maintenance since March 1.

The target to complete the work has been Nov. 15, so it looks like that goal might be met.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

