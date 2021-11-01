LMPD Explorer child sex abuse case settled for $3.65 million

Support Local Businesses
The LMPD Explorer case involved seven victims who claimed they were sexually abused by former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood while they were cadets in the department.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The child sex-abuse case involving two convicted LMPD officers has reached a multi-million dollar settlement, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The LMPD Explorer case involved seven victims who claimed they were sexually abused by former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood while they were cadets in the department. As the FBI’s investigation continued, both of those officers were convicted.

According to Tad Thomas, the attorney representing the seven victims, the civil case was settled for $3.65 million, which will be split among them. The decision on how the money will be divided will be made by a mediator.

The allegations of sex abuse first came to light in 2017, four years after the alleged abuse began. After the allegations surfaced, the department’s chief at the time, Steve Conrad, declined to pursue a criminal investigation. Conrad “by exception” closed the internal policy investigation against Betts, effectively bringing the case to a close.

A criminal case was not opened until pressure from the media and Louisville Metro Council members was applied. The FBI then opened a case that has yet to be resolved.

The allegations in the civil suit included group sex parties, taking sexual photos and videos, and having sexual relations with underage cadets and enticing them to do so.

Attorneys also believed that others in the department, including the LMPD Explorer Program’s director, former Major Curtis Flaherty, covered up the allegations. Flaherty was never charged, but he was still the subject of a federal investigation.

This story will be updated.

