Louisville gun violence victim takes her story to U.S. Supreme Court

LMPD at a homicide in 2019
LMPD at a homicide in 2019(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Victoria Gwynn is 19 years old, and a survivor of a shooting in June that killed her friend and injured her leg.

This week, the story of her injuries and recovery will be told in the United States Supreme Court - in an amicus brief filed by advocacy group March For Our Lives. In the brief, Gwynn describes growing up in Louisville, “like a warzone”.

At a press conference Sunday organized by Game Changers and the Future Healers program, Gwynn said her story is one of many people like her.

“It’s too many people my age dying behind this gun violence,” Gwynn said. “It’s like I am watching my whole age group wiped away.”

Not just peers being killed, but family as well. Her brother, Christian Gwynn was shot and killed in late 2019. He was also 19.

“It gives me a chance to put my story out there,” Gwynn said. “A voice for my brother and my friend that can’t speak for themselves.”

The brief will be heard during arguments for New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a case regarding the permitting process for concealed carry permits.

While the case is heard, Gwynn will be outside the court, speaking with anti-gun violence advocates. Gwynn said this will be her chance to speak from her heart.

“Innocent people are getting hit, all because of nothing,” Gwynn said. “People are losing their lives, and I want to be the voice to stand up and say something about it.”

The case is scheduled to be heard Wednesday, November 3rd.

