Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft

Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a suspect is in custody after a restaurant burglary of six fortune cookies.

Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested after he broke into Hunan’s and stole six fortune cookies, the restaurant’s cell phone and $13.72, according to police.

Officers were responding to an alarm call at the business in the 1000 block of N Timberland Dr., Monday at 3:11 a.m. when they caught Kessinger walking away from a back door, according to the police report.

After taking him into custody police reported finding the stolen items in his hoodie pocket and that he was also in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Kessinger is charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has...
2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating
2 wounded in shooting at Shively nightclub

Latest News

WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Sub-freezing mornings through the end of the week
Here's your updated forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday Nov. 2, 2021
Roger Burdette, 63, of Louisville, is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of...
Trial in the death of LMPD detective resumes
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager