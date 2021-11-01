Man killed in Broadway hit and run identified
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who died after being hit by two cars on West Broadway on Saturday night has been identified as 47-year-old DeShawn Eddings, according to the Jefferson County coroner.
Around 4 p.m., Eddings was struck in the 3500 block of Broadway between Shawnee and Chickasaw, near a Walgreens. According to an LMPD spokesperson, the first car hit him and sped away before he was hit by a second car.
The driver of the second car stayed in the area while officers responded.
Eddings was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died a few hours later.
The hit-and-run is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
