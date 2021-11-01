Support Local Businesses
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party

A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in Louisville on Oct. 30.(WAVE 3 News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four men were shot, two fatally, outside a Louisville banquet hall early Sunday morning, leaving two mothers to mourn the loss of their only sons.

The shooting happened outside of a birthday party at the Unity Palace Event Center. At a vigil Sunday evening, Andrea Anderson identified her son Darius Anderson and nephew Latroy Hornbeak as the two men who died.

“That was my son, Darius,” Anderson said. “He is my only child. I am now in this world without my only child.”

She said that her son and nephew were providing security for the event and were working to keep people safe when they were killed.

“They were at work, it wasn’t like they were in the streets beefing with other people, like they had an issue,” Anderson said. “No, they were doing security.”

According to an LMPD spokesperson, there was a fight outside the event center and reports of a large crowd at the scene before the shots were fired.

“They were upstanding citizens,” Anderson said of her son and nephew. “Let’s be clear — upstanding young men.”

Anderson said that their families are devastated.

“I appreciate everybody coming out and supporting me and my sister here for her only child,” Anderson said.

To honor the victims, a small memorial was set up outside the event center.

The owner declined an on-camera interview but told WAVE 3 News she found out about the shooting when she arrived to lock up the venue after the party. She said that no more birthday parties will be held there and sent her condolences to the victims’ families.

The shooting is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

