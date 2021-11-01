Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing

KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.(KNOE 8 News - Jasmine Anderson)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are actively investigating a double homicide.

OPSO’s Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield says a double homicide was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, two victims were found deceased at the 3900 block of Old Sterlington Road.

Springfield says the suspect, Blake Bardwell, was arrested at the scene and has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of two counts of second-degree murder of his wife and child.

Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell
Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell(Source: OPSO)

Since December 2019, Bardwell had been a deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center, says OPSO. He was terminated upon his arrest on Halloween night.

This investigation is ongoing. No further details have been provided to KNOE 8 News.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road near the Circle K gas station...
2 killed, 2 injured in early-morning shooting on Shepherdsville Road
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Generic Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars
A slew of allegations are swirling around the Glenmary subdivision over a run-down, unused golf...
Homeless encampment set up in Fern Creek subdivision prompts tense battle between HOA, developers

Latest News

Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
People in the camp have set up barriers around the area to create some privacy.
Clock is ticking on another Louisville homeless camp
The westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed from November 1 through...
Westbound Sherman Minton bridge closure begins
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Westbound Sherman Minton bridge closure begins
JCPS starts ‘Test to Play’ for student athletics, after school activities
JCPS starts ‘Test to Play’ for student athletics, after school activities