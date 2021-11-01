Support Local Businesses
Pedestrian killed on I-64

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the name of a pedestrian killed on Interstate 64.

Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident.

Rodriguez was on westbound I-64 between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Parkway near the 16 mile marker when he was hit around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The death is being called an accident. Jeffersontown police say no charges are pending.

