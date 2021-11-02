Support Local Businesses
Alabama lawmakers planning federal legislation to stop time changes

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7, 2021.
Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - As people are reminding themselves to set their clocks back this weekend, two Alabama congressman are pushing to stop these biannual time changes at the federal level.

Rep. Mike Rogers and Rep. Barry Moore are both planning legislation to keep daylight saving time year-round.

“Who doesn’t love a little more sunshine in their day? I plan on introducing legislation to allow states like Alabama to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round. Changing the clocks twice a year is an antiquated practice and studies have shown that year-round Daylight Saving Time has huge potential benefits for the economy and people’s health,” Rogers said.

A spokesman for Moore said, “Rep. Moore agrees that Alabama should be able to stay on Daylight Savings Time year-round and maintains his support for Congressional action.”

In May, the Alabama Legislature voted to permanently keep the state in daylight saving time if the U.S. Congress authorizes it.

Daylight saving time will end early Sunday, so clocks must be set back an hour.

