Brown Cancer Center offers third location in South Louisville with new partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Health Brown Cancer Center is expanding their services after joining with the Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville.

This is the third location for academic cancer care and is located at 1460 Bluegrass Avenue in South Louisville, according to a press release.

UofL Health said the new location will provide care to a federally designated Medically Underserved Area.

According to the Louisville Metro Health Equity Report (2017), surrounding neighborhoods are reported with the most cancer deaths in Jefferson County.

UofL Health said other areas of growth in South Louisville include more primary care, urgent care services and a new 24/7 STEMI care center for heart attacks.

