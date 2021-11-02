Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Brown Cancer Center offers third location in South Louisville with new partnership

Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville have joined UofL Health
Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville have joined UofL Health(UofL Health)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Health Brown Cancer Center is expanding their services after joining with the Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville.

This is the third location for academic cancer care and is located at 1460 Bluegrass Avenue in South Louisville, according to a press release.

UofL Health said the new location will provide care to a federally designated Medically Underserved Area.

According to the Louisville Metro Health Equity Report (2017), surrounding neighborhoods are reported with the most cancer deaths in Jefferson County.

UofL Health said other areas of growth in South Louisville include more primary care, urgent care services and a new 24/7 STEMI care center for heart attacks.

For more information on UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center, in south Louisville, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has...
2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating
Thomas L. Jones, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
Police: Attempted murder suspect and others attempted to ambush victim

Latest News

Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Understaffed at LMDC, the corrections officers on duty have been forced to work overtime,...
LMDC officers treated to hot meals by NY, Illinois union officers
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations