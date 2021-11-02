Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Charges dismissed against protester arrested during unrest

A Jefferson District Court judge has dismissed with prejudice the charges against Shajuandi...
A Jefferson District Court judge has dismissed with prejudice the charges against Shajuandi Barrow after Jefferson County prosecutors disclosed that video evidence in their possession had not been turned over to the defense.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for one of the protesters accused of barricading part of East Market Street during the civil unrest last year has come to an end.

In Jefferson District Court this morning. charges of obstructing a highway, disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly were dismissed with prejudice against Shajuandi Barrow.

At the time of her arrest on July 24, 2020, Barrow was accused of taking bike racks, mattresses, fencing and 55 gallon drums and tying them together with zip ties and cables to create a barricade.

The county asked Judge Julie Kaelin to dismiss the charges because prosecutors had video which had not been turned over to the defense.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has...
2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating
2 wounded in shooting at Shively nightclub

Latest News

Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Police reports filed against no-show Gatlinburg wedding caterer
WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Sub-freezing mornings through the end of the week
Here's your updated forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday Nov. 2, 2021