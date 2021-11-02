Charges dismissed against protester arrested during unrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for one of the protesters accused of barricading part of East Market Street during the civil unrest last year has come to an end.

In Jefferson District Court this morning. charges of obstructing a highway, disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly were dismissed with prejudice against Shajuandi Barrow.

At the time of her arrest on July 24, 2020, Barrow was accused of taking bike racks, mattresses, fencing and 55 gallon drums and tying them together with zip ties and cables to create a barricade.

The county asked Judge Julie Kaelin to dismiss the charges because prosecutors had video which had not been turned over to the defense.

