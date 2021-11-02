Christmas music returns to Louisville radio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For anyone waiting patiently to sing along to all their favorite Christmas and holiday hits, now is the time.

SummitMedia Louisville’s adult contemporary radio station Mix 106.9 (WVEZ) has begun playing Christmas and holiday music starting Monday morning.

The radio station will play only modern and classic Christmas and holiday music non-stop through Christmas night.

“We are the perfect mix,” SummitMedia Louisville Operations Manager Cagle said in a release. “Christmas music during the Holiday season and the best variety of 2K and today the rest of the year. We always have been, and always will be, Louisville’s original Christmas music station!”

What do you think? Is it too soon for Christmas and holiday music? Let us know in the poll below!