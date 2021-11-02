Support Local Businesses
Day 2 of Sherman Minton closure brings more traffic backups to Louisville, southern Indiana

The second day of closures on the Sherman Minton bridge brings more traffic in Louisville and...
The second day of closures on the Sherman Minton bridge brings more traffic in Louisville and surrounding areas.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marked the second day of closures on the westbound Sherman Minton bridge, bringing more traffic backups in Louisville and southern Indiana.

The Clark Memorial Bridge experienced backups during the evening commute as drivers tried to cross 2nd Street into Indiana. The Kennedy Bridge and I-65 were clear between the states, but experienced backups as drivers continued northbound deeper into Indiana.

Brendan Zirnheld, who drivers on the Clark Memorial Bridge daily, told WAVE 3 News the construction doubled his commute.

“Normally it’s about a 14 minute commute; yesterday was in excess of 30 minutes,” Zirnheld said. “Patience is not necessarily a word that’s normally associated with me. I tried to maintain as much as I could yesterday, but it was very frustrating.”

Keslyn Howard was in the same boat.

Howard works downtown on Main Street. She told WAVE 3 News she wasn’t working Monday, but still felt the effects of the Minton’s closure while driving around her neighborhood in Indiana.

“It’s honestly insane,” Howard said. “Like, I was visiting family yesterday in Indiana, and I actually had to go all the way around, down the State Street exit just to get up to my family in New Albany and Floyd County, because I could not get past all of the Sherman Minton traffic.”

For two days, the most convenient workaround has been I-65, which is a toll bridge.

According to River Link, the toll rate is currently $2.21 per passenger car with a prepaid account and transponder. Without the transponder and account, the rate is currently $4.42.

However, some drivers told WAVE 3 News they do not want to pay the toll.

Others, like Zirnheld, said their proximity to the Clark Memorial Bridge makes it unfeasible to take another route.

“I’m going to have to just tough it out, really,” Zirnheld said.

“Just plan ahead, make sure you leave early, and don’t rush,” Howard said. “Just be safe and get there the best way you can.”

