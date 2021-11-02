Support Local Businesses
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield...
Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield Sreet in Humansville.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Jazmond Nicole Masten, 16, disappeared on October 31 around 11:30 p.m. from 105 South Garfield Sreet in Humansville. Investigators believe Masten walked away from the address after a disturbance at the home.

She is likely wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, a pirate costume, and a red shirt.

If you see Masten, contact 911 or call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 417-777-9020.

