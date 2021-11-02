FORECAST: Cold temperatures, frost in areas overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of frost early Wednesday

Slightly warmer by the weekend

Mainly dry until late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds streaming into the region will slow the temperatures drop a bit, but most are already in the 30s. We will likely still see some frost in places overnight.

The freeze warning will continue.

Mostly cloudy skies will persist on Wednesday with temperatures struggling. Highs for most expected to be in the 40s with a place or two reaching the 50 degree mark. Look for precipitation to stay well to our south.

As skies clear a bit Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll prepare for an even colder night with many areas dipping below freezing once again. A freeze watch is in effect.

Thursday looks mainly sunny, dry, and slightly milder as highs work their way back up toward the 50-degree mark.

Full sun will help boost temperatures into the low 50s Friday. We’ll continue to see temperatures rise through the weekend with numbers reaching into the lower 60s by Sunday.

Don’t forget Saturday night (Sunday 2AM) we fall back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.