Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Growing season likely to end this week

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING: Most of WAVE Country tonight - 9 AM Wednesday
  • FREEZE WATCH: Most of WAVE Country Wednesday night - 9 AM Thursday (could get upgraded)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chilly day despite few hours of sunshine we will gain. Highs will general stay in the 40s for most.

Despite some passing clouds, it does appear that most, if not all, of the area, will drop to or below freezing into Wednesday morning. Get those winter coats ready!

Another wave of energy riding along the edge of the cooler air over us will increase our cloud cover on Wednesday but it looks as if all the precipitation from this system will stay south of WAVE Country. Highs will be in the chilly 40s during the day. This period could get upgraded to a Freeze WARNING as get closer in time. This also would mean the end of the growing season for most areas.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/2 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/2 4AM

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A deadly quadruple shooting happened outside of a party at the Unity Palace Event Center in...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has...
2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating
2 wounded in shooting at Shively nightclub

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/2 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/2 4AM
Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23