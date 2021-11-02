FORECAST: Growing season likely to end this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING: Most of WAVE Country tonight - 9 AM Wednesday

FREEZE WATCH: Most of WAVE Country Wednesday night - 9 AM Thursday (could get upgraded)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chilly day despite few hours of sunshine we will gain. Highs will general stay in the 40s for most.

Despite some passing clouds, it does appear that most, if not all, of the area, will drop to or below freezing into Wednesday morning. Get those winter coats ready!

Another wave of energy riding along the edge of the cooler air over us will increase our cloud cover on Wednesday but it looks as if all the precipitation from this system will stay south of WAVE Country. Highs will be in the chilly 40s during the day. This period could get upgraded to a Freeze WARNING as get closer in time. This also would mean the end of the growing season for most areas.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.