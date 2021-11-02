Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Sub-freezing mornings through the end of the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING: for most of WAVE Country tonight until 9 AM Wednesday
  • FREEZE WATCH: for most of WAVE Country Wednesday night until 9 AM Thursday (may be upgraded)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to decrease through the afternoon. Despite the sunshine in the forecast, highs only rise into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll see some clouds overhead tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 2 AM through 9 AM Wednesday morning. Areas of frost are expected tomorrow morning.

A wave of energy rolls by tomorrow, increasing clouds across the region. Any precipitation looks to remain to our south. Tomorrow will be chilly with highs in the 40s. Tomorrow night’s FREEZE WATCH may be upgraded as we get closer to that timeframe; this could initiate the end of the growing season. Temperatures fall into the 20s Wednesday night beneath partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Chilly temperatures remain in the forecast through the end of the week; a warm-up is expected through the weekend into next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

