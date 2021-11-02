Support Local Businesses
Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.(Georgetown College/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.

In a press release from the college, officials said on Sunday, Oct. 31 they were informed of allegations of sexual assault of a female college employee, inappropriate behavior with another female college employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the college.

Officials said the school took immediate steps to investigate the allegations. A board meeting was called on Monday morning, where they took action to terminate Jones. Dr. Rosemary Allen, the school’s Provost, was named acting president by the College’s Board of Trustees.

Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, provided this statement in the release:

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

Officials said the allegations are still under investigation and they have no further comments at this time.

