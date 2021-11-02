Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman at 3385 Lester Avenue in Louisville complained about all the bad houses in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

“There’s dope all down this alley,” the woman said, pointing down the street. “There’s a garage down at the end they stay in, and there’s a house all the way down at the end of this street, nothing but heroin, crack, whatever you want you can go get it.”

But there was a problem – WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter John Boel was there to talk to the woman about her Lester Avenue home after receiving a complaint from a neighbor alleging “drugs being sold and used out of this house” on a daily basis with “small children who have no business living in these conditions” because “every drug addict in the south end congregates on the front porch and back yard” of the “BIGGEST eyesore in the South End.”

The backyard of the house had a long sea of piled high tents, appliances, toys, bikes, and garbage. The porch was always bustling with people, with up to 10 people per hour walking up, counting or sorting something on the porch, passing something hand-to-hand, looking around, then stuffing what they found in their pockets and walking away.

Many cars would pull up on the street, and people would come out and pass something through open windows. People kept circling the block when no one was home, waiting for them to return. It was all happening out front as kids got off school buses. They were hitting and passing around what appeared to be a lit drug pipe on the front porch.

Since May, six alleged crimes have been reported at the Lester Avenue location, according to LMPD crime data: assaults, wanton endangerment, harassment, and criminal mischief.

WAVE 3 News showed up at the home to ask some questions and found used syringes and their orange caps.

“John Boel with WAVE 3 following up on a complaint with this house right here,” Boel said when he arrived, telling the people there what was alleged and what was seen on recording outside the home.

”This ain’t no dope house like that house over in that other neighborhood you all had on the news,” a man who lived there said.

“Well, that’s one of the allegations, that this is a drug house,” Boel said.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with neighbors,” the man said. “My grandma runs all the dope fiends off from over here. If you really want the truth to be told about it, she runs the dope fiends off.”

”People (were seen) passing pipes, doing drugs on the porch here,” Boel said.

“Maybe some weed because I smoke marijuana, I ain’t gonna lie about that,” the man said. “What’s some marijuana?”

The children recorded amidst all the drug activity early on had suddenly disappeared.

”We used to have our nieces if CPS hadn’t come up and stolen my sister’s kids because we didn’t have no electricity, but we had hot water,” the man said.

The Lester Avenue home’s landlord, Cecil Armstrong, didn’t have a problem with what was going on at his property. He said things had gotten better recently.

”Couple months ago — you think it’s bad now, (it was) really bad then,” Armstrong said.

”As a landlord, how close do you keep tabs on your properties like that one?” Boel asked.

“I go there two or three times a week most of the time,” Armstrong said.

“You’ve never noticed all the scores of people coming up on that porch?” Boel asked.

“No,” Armstrong said.

“Have you heard anything about drug activity there or ever suspected anything yourself?”

“No, I didn’t,” Armstrong said. “Somebody said it last week. I said, ‘I don’t believe that.’”

“You don’t believe it?” Boel asked. “Why don’t you believe it?”

“They don’t seem like drug addicts,” Armstrong said.

The man at the house suggested that far worse things are going on in the neighborhood.

“I’m glad everybody’s picking on this house when there’s people letting their kids run out in the m***** f****** street,” he said. “You came over to our house trying to put us on the news, you know what I’m saying?”

“I’m trying to be fair and give you guys a chance to respond,” Boel said. “Before you go, one more question —”

The man then closed the door and didn’t come back.

Louisville Codes and Regulations issued a notice of violation in August for several violations on the property, with a deadline of Aug. 27 to bring the property back into compliance or face fines and legal action.

Despite the notice, WAVE 3 News discovered that the department has not returned for a reinspection since it was issued. The home is on the list for a reinspection, according to a Codes and Regulations spokesperson, but COVID and staffing issues have prevented it.

