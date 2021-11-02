KSP: Henry County head-on collision sends multiple people to hospital

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A head-on collision on Monday afternoon in Henry County involving a dump truck has sent multiple people to the hospital, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Lake Jericho Road in Smithfield on calls of an injury collision, according to a release.

Investigation revealed a dump truck, driven by 30-year-old Ronnell Board of Louisville, was heading south on Highway 153 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason.

When Board drove the truck back onto the roadway, the truck went over the center line and hit a Cadillac SUV driven by 26-year-old Robert Calvert of Bedford.

Police said the dump truck overturned on the driver side of the vehicle and lost its load of asphalt.

Board was rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

In addition, police said there were three children who were passengers in the SUV who had been injured and sent to the hospital.

There is no word on extent of injuries.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation into the incident.

