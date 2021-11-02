LaLa, Knoxville shelter dog fulfilling bucket list, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaLa, the senior foster dog that was fulfilling a bucket list, has passed away, according to Allie Clouse, a spokesperson for Young Williams Animal Center.

LaLa was diagnosed with cancer, so her foster mom, Donna Gomes, created a bucket list for her to make sure her last days counted.

“I understand she was found abandoned at a house someone moved out of,” said Gomes. “So we don’t know what her past was, but I think for her, for me, I just want to make sure that she has a legacy to her life.”

Her last item to check off the list was being adopted.

“LaLa’s foster parent, who created a bucket list for her, officially adopted LaLa before saying goodbye, fulfilling her last wish,” said Clouse. “Her legacy will live on thanks to the foster family who cared for LaLa in her final days.”

You can help animals just like Lala by contacting the YWAC foster department and becoming a “fospice” parent, or by making a donation to support the center’s mission.

“Fostering makes a world of difference for pets in need, and we are grateful to all those who volunteer their time, home and care,” said Clouse.

