LMDC staffing crisis causes near lockdown, FOP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fraternal Order of Police said too many officers are leaving and not enough people are filling those open positions.

Staffing shortages are why the jail only allowed emergency movement over the weekend, which the FOP says is basically a lockdown.

“There’s no programs being run inside the jail, there’s no unnecessary movement unless it’s an emergency, officers aren’t going into the dorms unless they absolutely have to,” FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said.

Johnson said there are currently 136 open positions at LMDC after six officers left last week. The new academy class, which started Monday, only has two people.

While the city has agreed to double overtime pay for officers, Johnson said the pay of about 17 dollars an hour isn’t enough.

“We saw a jail in Cleveland, Ohio, it’s not too far from here, they were able to fill 126 of their application spots by raising the hourly rate from 17 dollars an hour to 24 dollars an hour,” he said.

The crisis is so big, it’s getting attention from other FOP Lodges.

Illinois Corrections Lodge 263 brought its food truck to Louisville to serve corrections officers for free. Food was donated by other police unions in Illinois.

“We’ve got Italian beef, we’ve got some breakfast to serve in the morning, we’re gonna do full scale food for them and cook throughout the day and hopefully bolster some energy for them and just let them know we care,” president Scot Ward said.

Ward said he and other union leaders across the country support Johnson’s call for increased pay at LMDC.

“This is a skilled job; you just can’t walk in off the street and do this job and expect to get somebody that’s going to be a good, solid employee for just 17 dollars an hour,” Ward said.

Johnson said there has been one improvement he’s grateful for lately. Three instructors were sent for additional training, which they’ll bring back for officers and any new recruits that come in.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

