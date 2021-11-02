Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Loose cows damage family’s property in Kitts Hill

Loose cows damage family's property
Loose cows damage family's property
By Joseph Payton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITTS HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Bill Stapleton says he is a country a boy at heart. That’s why he loves living in rural Lawrence County.

“I mean, look at it! It’s a pretty place and the people here take care of each other, normally,” Stapleton said.

But the slow lifestyle of the countryside can also come with some problems. Most recently, the problem is with his four-legged neighbors.

“I thought, stupid me. I laid here asleep while these cows are tearing up the yard,” Stapleton said.

His home surveillance camera captured multiple cows roaming around in his yard.

“I doubt you’d find a square foot that doesn’t have a hoof print in it,” Stapleton said.

Not only have the cows churned up the dirt in his yard, they have also left plenty of messes for him to clean up.

“I have to go through and shovel it up. In the last couple years, we probably have shoveled up four wheelbarrows full of cow manure,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton says the cows belong to the neighbors across the street, and he has documented the cows in his yard more than 100 times. WSAZ asked those who live across the street if their cows ever get out.

“Yeah, they’ve been out a couple of times,” the neighbors said. They added that storms have damaged their fencing, and when the cows escape, they often go a different direction.

“Animal cannot run at-large. You must keep animals, that you own, on your property. If they go on somebody else’s property, you can be liable for all of the damages that they cause,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

The Stapletons have chosen to file a criminal complaint with the sheriff’s office, which means the cows’ owners could face a potential fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Darius Anderson (left) and Latroy Hornbeak (right) were the two men killed outside a Louisville...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
Thomas L. Jones, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
Police: Attempted murder suspect and others attempted to ambush victim
A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Okolona on Monday afternoon has...
2-year-old boy dies after found in Okolona residence pool, LMPD investigating

Latest News

KFVS
Unofficial results in for Kentucky’s three special elections
The second day of closures on the Sherman Minton bridge brings more traffic in Louisville and...
Day 2 of Sherman Minton closure brings more traffic backups to Louisville, southern Indiana
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021
Roger Burdette is charged with murder and DUI. He’s pleaded not guilty.
Jury begins deliberation in murder trial of LMPD detective