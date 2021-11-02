New Louisville pop-up seeks to strengthen community through outreach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s Urban Design Studio has launched a temporary pop-up called Healthful City Design Studio, located on 429 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. in the former Republic Building.

The goal of the studio is for UofL become a stronger partner with the community, public officials, and others to develop innovative solutions to challenges posed by the city of Louisville. These issues include cooling urban heat islands, improving air and water quality, public safety, and more, according to a press release.

UDS Director Patrick Piuma and entrepreneur Sylvanus Hudson will develop a series of events, workshops, and demonstration projects focused on outreach and exploring how the built environment affects health, the release said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to pull together the threads of urban planning and design, public health, equity, ecology, engineering, economics and more to focus on how these overlapping facets of the city can not only solve problems we face now, but also position our downtown and city for the future,” Piuma said.

“It is critical for Louisville to invest in its natural and built environments to improve residents’ health, as well as be a competitive city in the 21st Century,” co-chief of Louisville Forward, Jeff O’Brien said.

The pop-up will open next week on Nov. 7.

More information about the initiative, upcoming events and ways to get involved will be available through the Urban Design Studio’s website.

