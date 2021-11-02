Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of W. Madison St. around 1:30 a.m. A witness said the vehicle was going east on Madison St., but it was traveling in the westbound lanes when it struck a parked car and the pedestrian before leaving.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital where he died shortly after arrival. His name has not been released.

LMPD say the car involved is a silver compact vehicle with damage to the left front side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

