Police: Attempted murder suspect and others attempted to ambush victim

Thomas L. Jones, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after an exchange of gunfire on a Valley Station street that endangered the lives people living nearby.

Thomas L. Jones, Jr., 28, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of attempted murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment.

An arrest warrant for Jones says that on Oct. 17, he and several other persons fired shots at homes on Ashby Lane in an attempt to kill a man who has a child in common with the woman Jones was dating. Louisville Metro police say the gunfire endangered eight other people living in nearby homes.

Jones sent a text message to a witness with a picture of the victim’s home and saying he was going to kill the victim. Jones also told the witness that he had people who were going to help him, the warrant states.

When the intended victim arrived home, he was approached by six people armed with guns. There of the gunmen fired at him, but the victim was able to take cover behind his vehicle and return fire in self-defense. Police say bullets went into several occupied homes, including one that had three children inside.

Additional text messages were sent to the intended victim minutes after after the shooters fled the scene.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance recorded during the shooting. That video led them to identify the sister of Jones in her car at the scene. Police located her and impounded her vehicle. The car Jones was in was also located. Police say it has a bullet hole which matches the gun of the intended victim.

