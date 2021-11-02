Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Indiana man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials have issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 27-year-old Indiana man last seen Sunday night.

Wallace Harrison is missing from Evansville and was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Harrison is listed as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt or gray long sleeve shirt with dark colored sweatpants.

Police said Harrison is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.