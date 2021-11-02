Support Local Businesses
Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Indiana man

Wallace Harrison is missing from Evansville and was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Wallace Harrison is missing from Evansville and was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials have issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 27-year-old Indiana man last seen Sunday night.

Wallace Harrison is missing from Evansville and was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Harrison is listed as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt or gray long sleeve shirt with dark colored sweatpants.

Police said Harrison is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979.

