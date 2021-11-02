Support Local Businesses
Trial in the death of LMPD detective resumes

Roger Burdette, 63, of Louisville, is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to give the right of way to an emergency vehicle in connection with the Dec. 24, 2018 crash that killed LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The trial of the man charged in the death of a Louisville Metro Police Department detective who died in a crash on Christmas Eve 2018 has resumed.

Roger Burdette, the driver of the MSD truck who slammed into her vehicle, is charged with murder and DUI. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday marks the fifth day of testimonies which included the officers who investigated the crash, the people who were in the vehicle Deidre Mengedoht had pulled over, and a cyber expert who testified Burdette had a pornographic video playing on his phone during the time of the crash.

Deidre Mengedoht

The pornographic video was playing between the times of 2:12 and 2:20 p.m. The crash, experts testified, happened at 2:17 in the afternoon.

Officer Dean Kisling of the LMPD Traffic Unit told jurors Burdette’s truck never seemed to slow down given there were no skid marks from the MSD truck on the road. He said the information retrieved from Mengedoht’s airbags showed her vehicle was impacted at 49.7 miles per hour.

Tuesday, the prosecution questioned Kisling about Mengedoht’s vehicle, an unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus. Her vehicle was not what’s known as a police-packaged car. Such a vehicle would have contained a number of additional safety features including rear-impact fortifications designed for impacts of up to 75 miles per hour, according to the Ford Interceptor’s specs.

Because Mengedoht’s vehicle was unmarked, it did not have the standard external blue and red emergency light bar that marked police vehicles do.

The prosecution called their last witness Friday. The defense is expected to call three witnesses Tuesday, with possible closing arguments being delivered before the day ends. The case is expected to wrap by Wednesday.

