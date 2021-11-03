After CDC approval, Norton, local pharmacies open vaccine appointments for children 5-11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Norton Medical Group has opened appointments for children to get the shots.

“We expect that people will be able to get their shots by the end of this week, the first appointments,” Norton’s Vice President of Operations Craig Johnson said.

Johnson told reporters during a virtual news conference Norton has opened child vaccine appointments at all pediatric primary care offices, both vaccine clinics on Breckenridge Lane and West Broadway and prompt care locations.

”We really need to deliver the message that choosing the vaccine is the safest choice,” Dr. Kris Bryant said. “It’s a safe and effective vaccine, and getting the vaccine is a lot safer than letting your child get COVID.”

Bryant said she understands why parents might have concerns but said the clinical trials show the vaccines are effective. She also said most common side effects include pain at the injection site, headaches and fatigue.

For parents like Taylor Bender, the vaccine announcement comes at the perfect time. Bender has three children ages 12, 9 and 8 and compared getting them vaccinated to wearing a helmet while riding their bikes.

“Hopefully, they’re going to ride their bikes and never need that helmet, but it’s an extra layer of protection,” Bender said.

Bender said he’s juggled three separate school schedules for more than 18 months, and views the vaccine as a way to relieve the stress of quarantines and at-home learning.

“Last year specifically was almost unmanageable,” he said. “I didn’t know from one day to the next if they were going to be in school or not. So, this hopefully will kind of settle that whole routine.”

