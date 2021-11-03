Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Firefighter injured during Taylor Blvd. house fire

One firefighter was injured while fight a blaze in a vacant building on Nov. 3, 2021.
One firefighter was injured while fight a blaze in a vacant building on Nov. 3, 2021.(Source: Louisville Fire Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Wednesday.

The fire was discovered by a Louisville Metro police officer in the 3600 block of Taylor Blvd at 4:08 a.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene two minutes later to find the building fully engulfed.

Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire and Rescue spokesman, said it took firefighters over an hour to get the fire in the vacant building under control.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury after falling off the roof. The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injury is believed to be minor.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Thomas L. Jones, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
Police: Attempted murder suspect and others attempted to ambush victim
Darius Anderson (left) and Latroy Hornbeak (right) were the two men killed outside a Louisville...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
Roger Burdette, 63, of Louisville, is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of...
Jury recommends 27-year sentence for Roger Burdette, found guilty in murder trial of LMPD detective
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-64
The second day of the westbound Sherman Minton closure brings more traffic and backups to...
Day 2 of Sherman Minton closure brings more traffic backups to Louisville, southern Indiana
The second day of closures on the Sherman Minton bridge brings more traffic in Louisville and...
Day 2 of Sherman Minton closure brings more traffic backups to Louisville, southern Indiana
Roger Burdette is charged with murder and DUI. He’s pleaded not guilty.
Jury begins deliberation in murder trial of LMPD detective