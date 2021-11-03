Firefighter injured during Taylor Blvd. house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville firefighter was injured while battling a house fire early Wednesday.

The fire was discovered by a Louisville Metro police officer in the 3600 block of Taylor Blvd at 4:08 a.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene two minutes later to find the building fully engulfed.

Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire and Rescue spokesman, said it took firefighters over an hour to get the fire in the vacant building under control.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury after falling off the roof. The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injury is believed to be minor.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.