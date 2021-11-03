FORECAST: Another freeze warning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Many in the 20s by early Thursday

60s return for the weekend

Next best rain chance arrives around Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight as a widespread freeze ends the growing season. A hard freeze is possible in many rural and even suburban areas. Low temperatures will be closer to the freezing mark in the urban heat island of Louisville.

A few clouds will be around Thursday morning but by the afternoon it’ll be a mostly sunny affair with highs in the 50s. We’ll see clear skies tomorrow night as temperatures return to the 20s and low 30s.

Friday looks totally sunny as high pressure moves directly overhead early in the day. Highs will be back into the 50s once again in the afternoon.

We’ll continue to see temperatures warm through the weekend with numbers reaching into the lower 60s by Sunday. Don’t forget, Sunday at 2 a.m., we fall back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end!

