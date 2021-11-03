Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cold this morning, but even colder tonight

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING: for most of WAVE Country until 9 AM TODAY
  • FREEZE WARNING: Another one issued for tonight through 9 AM THURSDAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mid to high-level deck of clouds will stream overhead much of the day. This may keep the temps from getting above 50 degrees so expect quite the chilly day.

With clouds thinning out tonight, a solid/hard freeze is expected area-wide. This should end the growing season for most if not all of WAVE Country.

Thursday looks mainly sunny, dry, and slightly milder as highs work their way back up toward the 50-degree mark.

Clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures fall near/below freezing yet again.

Nice warming trending into the 60s over the weekend into early next week. Our next rain chance looks to hold off until next Thursday as it stands now.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

