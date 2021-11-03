FORECAST: Colder tonight; warm-up on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING: Another one issued for tonight through 9 AM THURSDAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mid to upper-level clouds will continue to stream overhead throughout the day as temperatures rise to near 50°.

Clouds thin out tonight. A solid/hard freeze is expected overnight, with lows in the 20s. This cold should end the growing season for most of WAVE Country.

Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, dry, and slightly warmer. Highs climb into the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday afternoon. We’ll see clear skies tomorrow night as temperatures return to the 20s and low 30s.

We’ll see a warming trend into the weekend and next week as highs climb into the 60s. Rain chances remain minimal until next Thursday as it stands now.

