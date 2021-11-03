Fundraiser held in honor of Kentucky State Trooper fighting COVID-19

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People from all over Corbin and London gathered Wednesday evening to support a Kentucky State Police officer who is fighting COVID-19.

Trooper Chris McQueen is currently in the ICU in Cincinnati.

Community leaders said all are invited to The Depot on Main in Downtown Corbin to support McQueen and his family.

A bowl of chili was $10, and all money raised goes towards covering medical costs for the family.

Close friends, family, and members of the community shared a few thoughts about Trooper McQueen.

“Chris, as everyone can see, is loved in the community,” said his friend, Angel Scott. “I have gone to church with Chris most of our older life and he’s just a great Christian man and we’ve shared a lot of things through our church and our families are very close.”

Another lifelong friend of Chris’s, Bubba Hall, had similarly nice things to save.

“I’ve known Chris pretty much all my life. Since I was about 11 years old, went to car shows with him,” he said. “Always been a great guy, leader in the community. Anytime anybody needs anything he’s there to help and I’ve never heard anybody say a bad thing about him.”

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney and Survivor winner, Nick Wilson was there to support a member of his Whitley County community.

“I just wanted to give my support and help raise funds for what the family’s going through,” Wilson said. “I know it can’t be easy so I just want to be here to give my support to the family.”

Trooper McQueen’s wife, Jessica McQueen, was blown away by the community support and had a positive update to share about her husband’s condition.

“This is absolutely incredible,” she said. “Chris knows about everything that is going on. He knows about the chili dinner and he is very grateful that everyone is showing so much support. That everyone is showing this much kindness. This is exactly what he would do if it was anyone that we knew in this situation.”

Organizers said the event was busy all evening. Around 100 people attended and the chili supper raised nearly $3,000 for the McQueen family.

