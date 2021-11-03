Groundbreaking held for new $1.3M space for BBB

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ceremony marked the start of a change coming for the Better Business Bureau. The organization broke ground to start creating its new building in East Louisville.

For 75 years, the BBB Accredited Businesses was located in downtown Louisville. President Reanna Smith-Hamblin said the new building will create more space for businesses to meet clients, network, hold seminars and utilize the kitchen.

Hamblin said the BBB was interested in moving before COVID and now was the right time after its former building sold in six weeks.

“It’s easily accessible, there’s more parking just a great place to be,” Hamblin said. “It’s 6,600 square feet. We’re leaving around an 8,000 square foot building, but the space is going to be smart space and community space and just better to serve the people we want to serve.”

The new space will also have individual offices.

Hamblin said contractors start working Thursday on the $3.1 million building located in the Eastpoint Office Park. It’s expected to be done in about eight months.

