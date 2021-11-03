Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for new $1.3M space for BBB

On Nov. 3, 2021, the Better Business Bureau broke ground on its new $1.3 million facility. When...
On Nov. 3, 2021, the Better Business Bureau broke ground on its new $1.3 million facility. When the building is completed, the organization will more out of downtown Louisville after 75 years.(Source: Better Business Bureau)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ceremony marked the start of a change coming for the Better Business Bureau. The organization broke ground to start creating its new building in East Louisville.

For 75 years, the BBB Accredited Businesses was located in downtown Louisville. President Reanna Smith-Hamblin said the new building will create more space for businesses to meet clients, network, hold seminars and utilize the kitchen.

Hamblin said the BBB was interested in moving before COVID and now was the right time after its former building sold in six weeks.

“It’s easily accessible, there’s more parking just a great place to be,” Hamblin said. “It’s 6,600 square feet. We’re leaving around an 8,000 square foot building, but the space is going to be smart space and community space and just better to serve the people we want to serve.”

The new space will also have individual offices.

Hamblin said contractors start working Thursday on the $3.1 million building located in the Eastpoint Office Park. It’s expected to be done in about eight months.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening Graphic
WAVE 3 News Winter Forecast 2021-2022
Thomas L. Jones, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
Police: Attempted murder suspect and others attempted to ambush victim
Darius Anderson (left) and Latroy Hornbeak (right) were the two men killed outside a Louisville...
Mother identifies son, nephew killed while providing security at Louisville party
WAVE 3 News showed up at a home on Lester Avenue near Churchill Downs to ask some questions and...
Home near Churchill Downs attracts ‘every drug addict in the South End,’ neighbor says
Roger Burdette, 63, of Louisville, is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of...
Jury recommends 27-year sentence for Roger Burdette, found guilty in murder trial of LMPD detective

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon are returning to their traditional...
2022 KDF Marathon registration open after two COVID-stricken years
The 2021 miniMarathon and Marathon looked different than other years, but things will return to...
2022 KDF Marathon registration open after two COVID-stricken years
What do you think? Is it too soon for Christmas and holiday music?
Christmas music returns to Louisville radio
Check out some of the cutest members of the NICU BOO crew! (Source: Ashley Dillman Photography)
PHOTOS: Baptist Health Louisville introduces the ‘NICU BOO CREW’